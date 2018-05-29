Police find, identify human remains as missing Vermont teen

Austin’s dad Dana Colson’s trailer was found abandoned on Downer Road in Sharon, Vermont. Vermont State Police

Almost a week after Austin vanished, Dana said Katie and her mom Lori found his trailer on a back road in Sharon, Vermont, about 10 miles from Dana’s house.

A January 19

Facebook post by the Vermont State Police says “the trailer was partially loaded with scrap metal.”

Before the remains were identified as belonging to Austin, his girlfriend

Katie spoke out on Facebook about how much she missed him.

“I love you more then anything babe,” Katie wrote. “We were supposed to have kids and get married and everyone knows we were going too. Someone took that away from both of us and I’m sorry… I love you and I miss you more then words can describe.”

Once his remains were identified, Austin’s mother DeAunna also posted about

the future her son was supposed to have.

“U had ur whole life ahead of u. U and Katie Grizzaffi had so many plans for the future getting married and having kids,” DeAunna wrote. “I will always have u in my heart and i will always love u and so will every one else. Rest in peace my baby boy. Mommy loves you.”

For more information on Austin’s case, visit the

Bring Austin Home Facebook page. If you have any information about Austin’s disappearance, please contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.