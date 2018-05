MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the 18th time this year, there has been a homicide in Macon.

Macon-Bibb coroner Lonnie Miley tells 41NBC that 45-year old Larry Harden was taken to a hospital overnight, after being shot several times.

Harden was pronounced just before 2:30 a.m.

No further details on the shooting are available at this time. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.