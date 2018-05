MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County residents are invited to express their concerns and ask questions about the 2019 budget at a public hearing.

The hearing will take place at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center’s commission chambers Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Macon-Bibb County commission will answer any questions regarding the upcoming budget. The budget has to be passed by the commission by June 30th.

