MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Signed by Governor Nathan Deal, House Bill 673 requires drivers to use wireless technology when using cell phones and other devices. Trey Rooney, from Best Buy came onto 41Today to show people what kinds of tech options are out there for them to use. The law takes effect July 1rst. Watch the full interview with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson and Trey Rooney right here.