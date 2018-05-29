FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities in Forsyth are in the middle of a rescue mission at High Falls State Park for two people.

Lt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says two people, possibly in their early twenties, got stuck just south of the falls on the river near the High Falls road bridge.

- Advertisement -

A person at the park on the trail who may have seen the two calling for help notified authorities about an hour ago.

Bittick says right now, the two are in a moderate amount of danger, standing on top of a rock in the middle of a creek with swift waters rushing past them on both sides.

The Monroe County Fire Department, EMS, Macon-Bibb Fire Rescue and Water recovery Team, Department of Natural Resources and park rangers at High Falls are all on on scene assisting The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Article: Smithsonian Hometown Sports Exhibit opens in Forsyth

A helicopter is expected to be arriving for the two soon. 41NBC’s Michael Warrick is on the scene now and will have all the latest details live on Facebook.

Be sure to head there for more updates.