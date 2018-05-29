Woman drives boyfriend to hospital following shooting in Macon

Bibb County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim as 45-year-old Larry Harden.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 18th homicide of the year.

The victim is identified as 45-year-old Larry Harden.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in Tuesday morning. A news release says Harden’s girlfriend found him in his home on Hillcrest Avenue, just after 2:00 a.m. She drove Harden to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The news release says deputies responded to Navicent about a person being brought in with multiple gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived, they noted Harden had multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his chest and the left arm.

Navicent staff pronounced Harden dead. At this time.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.