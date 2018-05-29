Body found in Lake Sinclair on Memorial Day

EATONTON ,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies pulled a body from Lake Sinclair Monday afternoon.

Putnam County Sherriff Howard Sills says it appears that 57-year-old Earnest Leight Jones may have fallen or jumped off a dock over the weekend. There seems to be no foul play since investigators did not find any trauma on the body.

According to Sheriff Sills, a 12-year-old boy discovered the body near the River North Condominiums around 5 p.m. Memorial Day. Deputies found Jones’ car near the scene.

The body was sent to the crime lab.