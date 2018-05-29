Alberto weakens over land, churns tropical moisture in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The first named storm of the season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, made landfall along Panama City Beach in Florida Monday afternoon. Since traveling over land, it has weakened to a subtropical depression.

As of Tuesday morning at 7 a.m, the tropical system had sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving north/northwest at 13 mph.

Though it is expected to continue traveling north, Alberto’s rainbands will spiral across the southeast through mid-week.

The Flash Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday morning has been extended to include Houston and Dooly county.

MIDDLE GEORGIA IMPACTS:

Wind Gusts: 25-30 mph High gusts could down tree limbs, trees and/or power lines due to wet soil.

Additional Rainfall: 1-2 inches through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain could result in flash flooding. Do not travel on roads with standing water. Be aware of higher stream, creek and river levels.

Severe Weather: Isolated tornadoes possible where storms develop. Tropical systems are capable of producing brief tornadoes in the outer rainbands. The tornado chance remains low, but they cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast.



Extended Forecast:

Widespread showers and storms are likely through the middle of the week. The rain chance will start to drop by the end of the work week and heading into the weekend. Middle Georgia should start to see more sunshine, resulting in an upward trend in temperatures.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).