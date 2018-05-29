Alberto continues to bring rain chances to Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

After another rainy day in Middle Georgia, things are starting to quiet down overnight. Subtropical depression Alberto is now located in West Tennessee, but continues to influence our forecast through the week.

As Alberto moves north to the Great Lakes region, a connection to tropical moisture will continue to draw in humidity and just enough instability to continue our storm chances through the week and into the weekend.



Storm chances aren’t the only story through the week, as high temperatures soar into the 90’s and upper 80’s by Friday! And if you are tired of the rain, we should see a pretty decent drying out period by the end of next week.



Also, the 41 First Alert Weather Team will be at Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon from 4:30-6:30pm. We will be programming weather radios and broadcasting live from the Kroger. Come say hi and make sure you have multiple ways to get your warnings!



Stay connected to the forecast by following Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves on Facebook and Twitter