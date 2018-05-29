ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ reboot after racist tweet about former aide to President Obama

NEW YORK (AP) – ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot.

Roseanne Barr had apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a babyvj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was “in bad taste.”

ABC, which produces Barr’s show, “Roseanne,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.