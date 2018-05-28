Surprise graduation ceremony held for Central High School student recovering from crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A graduation ceremony was held over the weekend for a Central High School senior injured in a crash.

Tyzamir Bryant has been recovering since the accident that happened in Warner Robins a couple of weeks ago. Her mother, Trevonda Bryant was killed in the accident. Tyzamir‘s baby was also hurt.

It happened 10 days before Tyzamir was set to walk across the stage with 246 other students during a graduation ceremony at the Macon Centreplex.

“We all know that if it wasn’t for this tragic accident, that she would have been with us Friday night, sitting on the front row with that beautiful smile,” says Tamara Bolston-Williams, a teacher and Senior Advisor at Central High School.

A group of students joined several faculty members, including Principal Emanuel Frazier, and family members to hold a ceremony Saturday for Tyzamir at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Senior Advisor, Keywon Harvey says Tyzamir shed a few tears after seeing some of her Central High School family dressed in their regalia, all ready to celebrate her.

“The look on her face was a breath of fresh air and all of her cares were gone for that moment and she felt like a student at Central High School again,” says Harvey.

Bolston-Williams says it was important to the Class of 2018 to bring the spirit of graduation to Tyzamir and share this pivotal moment with her.

“We want her to continue to be encouraged because we realize that the road ahead of her is starting off tougher than any of us could ever imagine. She was more than deserving and not only do we celebrate this accomplishment, but her life,” says Bolston-Williams.

Some teachers say this moment was a chance for Tyzamir to move from a place of grief and into a moment of celebration.

“Tyzamir was very excited about her upcoming graduation. As she begins her journey to recovery, we pray that this celebration will bring her a sense of joy and hope,” says Adelia Wilder-Doctor.

On May 15th, Warner Robins police say the driver of a truck was riding on Watson Boulevard when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit a Kia SUV. The driver for the Ford F-150 died from his injuries in the crash on the following day.

No word yet on what caused the accident.