Blood drive held in honor of fallen Macon hero

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People in the community are giving back by giving blood Monday afternoon.

And since Monday is also Memorial Day, they are donating while honoring the life of fallen soldier and Macon native, Sgt. Rodney Davis.

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the American Red Cross and held the blood drive commemorating the legacy of Sgt. Davis.

“Sgt. Davis is a product of this community,” said pastor Rev. Dr. Stanley Kimble. “And on this Memorial Day we thought it fitting as an outreach to have a blood drive to honor his giving of his life to save others.”

Sgt. Davis is the only Macon native to have ever received the Medal of Honor, and served during the Vietnam War.