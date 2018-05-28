Alberto nears landfall along Florida Panhandle with rough surf

“Given the short period of time before Alberto makes landfall, its overall ragged appearance, and proximity to dry air, little change in strength is expected before the subtropical storm reaches the coast,” said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at the NHC.

Alberto comes amid a separate storm system that raked the mid-Atlantic over the weekend and deluged the community of Ellicott City, Maryland, which was swamped by a river that rose 17 feet in just two hours.

- Advertisement -

Across the Gulf Coast, residents were bracing for their own misery. Lifeguards posted red flags along the white sands of Pensacola Beach, Florida, where swimming and wading were banned amid high surf and dangerous conditions.

Panama City resident Jo Newton said she was filling up sandbags “to hopefully keep the water from coming in my front door.”

“I’m actually terrified of the amount of rain that is predicted to come in,” she said.

Slow-moving Alberto could drop 4 to 8 inches of rain from the Florida Panhandle into parts of Alabama and western Georgia as it hangs around the region into midweek, forecasters said. The Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas could get soaked into Wednesday morning with 2 to 6 inches.

Recent heavy rains in the Southeast could also make flooding worse in some areas of Florida and through the Carolinas where the ground is saturated, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm’s approach has already triggered mandatory evacuations of some small, sparsely populated Gulf Coast barrier islands in Florida’s Franklin County.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday that such storms were “unpredictable,” but he appeared to be preparing for the worst. On Saturday, he declared a state of emergency in 67 counties and more than 5,000 National Guard members were ready for deployment.