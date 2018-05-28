Alberto to bring more rain to Middle Georgia and a chance for severe weather Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Subtropical Storm Alberto continues spinning out at sea, but this tropical system’s outer rainbands have been impacting Middle Georgia since Sunday afternoon.

As of 7 AM Monday, Alberto had wind speeds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph.

This system is considered subtropical, because the strongest winds and heaviest rainfall is far from the center of the storm.

Alberto is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Panama City Beach, Florida.

Alberto will continue to impact Middle Georgia through the middle of the week, bringing more heavy rainfall to the area.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Hancock, Baldwin, Jones, Monroe, Bibb, Crawford, Peach, Taylor and Macon counties until Wednesday morning. These locations could receive an additional 2-4 inches of rain.

Winds will also increase in speed throughout the day Monday. Gusts could get as high as 35 mph.

Additional rainfall and gusty winds could bring down tree limbs, trees and power lines.

The chance for tornadoes remains low, but isolated tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast.

The soggy weather continues mid-week as the tropical system tracks northward. Scattered showers and storms are expected daily, with a lower chance for rain by the weekend. Temperatures will trend upwards near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

