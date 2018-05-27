Parts of parks closed near Ocmulgee River due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – County officials are urging residents to stay off the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail and parts of Amerson River Park that they’ve now closed due to heavy flooding in areas of both.

After days and days of rainfall, the Ocmulgee River passed 16 feet as of Friday night, which caused minor flooding along the trail and the back area/lower parking lot of the park.

Both have been closed to public access until the water has gone back down to a safe level.

Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification workers also closed access to the river on Friday afternoon because of the rapid paced speed of the river’s flow.

The Parks & Beautification Department will continue to monitor the river levels to determine if additional areas need to be closed.

Macon-Bibb County is expected to see rain through this coming Thursday or Friday and possibly potential weather systems stemming from Alberto.

For updates, you can head to Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.