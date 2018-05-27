Head-on accident in South Bibb leaves driver in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after a car accident in South Bibb late Saturday night. The accident happened on Houston Avenue near Giles Street.

69 year-old Jessie Lee Scott was driving her white Nissan Versa just after 10:00 PM attempting to make a left turn onto Houston Avenue from Stratton Street. That’s when her vehicle hit a white Acura 3.2TL head-on.

The Acura was driven by 18 year-old Justin Elbert Soloman of Macon. Both were taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center for treatment.

Scott is listed as critical at this time. The passengers from Soloman’s car were taken to Northside Hospital and are listed as stable with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.