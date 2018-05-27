Bibb deputies catch home invasion suspect who also stole victim’s car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Detectives with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect they believe was responsible for a home invasion on Elm Street early Saturday morning.

65 year-old Stephen Brunner says he was inside his house around 7:00 AM when a black male came into his home through the back door, which was open, and demanded money.

The suspect, now identified as 34 year-old Willie Charles Jackson, was using a screw driver to threaten Brunner and tried to tie him up. Detectives say that’s when Jackson took the keys to Brunner’s 2014 Chevy Impala as well as his cell phone and drove off.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies tracked the vehicle to a location off Richard Street where they arrested the man.

Jackson was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with home invasion, theft by taking auto and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond at this time.