Saturday Alberto Update

Latest update on Alberto:

Alberto as of 1pm Saturday remains a subtropical storm, but is forecast to transition to all tropical by the end of the day. Landfall is expected late Monday into Tuesday morning. Strong winds will be possible beginning Sunday night, but more likely Monday into Tuesday.

Still expect the main impacts for Middle Georgia to be heavy rainfall as Alberto moves closer and makes landfall along the Gulf Coast. Expect anywhere from 2-4″ of rain possible as the system moves through.

Flooding is the main risk across Georgia, but there remains a small threat for severe storms, mainly in the form of spin up tornadoes. Timing right now looks to be Monday but we will keep a close eye on this through the weekend.