Water is now safe for residents in Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Hawkinsville says its residents no longer have to boil their water before using it.

The Boil Water Advisory issued earlier this week has now been cancelled.

Wednesday, The city says a water main break near Industrial Boulevard caused either low water pressure, or no water at all for some customers. The warning was issued after the break was prepared. That’s because the back flow of water could have been a health hazard.

The city says test results from a laboratory were negative which means the water is safe for consumption.