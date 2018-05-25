Two suspects rob west Macon Sprint Foods

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened Friday morning, just after 6 a.m. at Sprint Foods store in west Macon.

According to reports, two male suspects approached the store’s owner as he was entering the closed store. One of the suspects was brandishing a handgun. The suspects forced the owner into the store and demanded money. Once the suspects received an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled the store.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The first suspect was described as a black male. His face was covered and he was wearing a red “Georgia Bulldog” pullover, with a ‘G” on the front. This suspect was also wearing black pajama pants with white stars and white in color “Air Jordan” shoes.

The second suspect also had his face covered. He was wearing a white sweater, black colored pants, and he had on black and red colored “Air Jordan”, shoes.

Related Article: Brinks guard robbed at local ATM

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.