Rachel Dolezal Accused of Welfare Fraud

(NBC NEWS) The former NAACP leader who resigned after her parents revealed she’s not African-American, is facing a felony theft charge for welfare fraud.

Rachel Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was charged this week with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

According to court documents, Diallo illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance from August 2015 through November 2017.

The investigation started in March 2017 when a state investigator received information that she had written a book.

The investigator reviewed Diallo’s records and found that she had been reporting her income as usually less than $500 per month.

However, court documents show she deposited nearly $84,000 into her bank account without reporting it.

According to the case file, the money came from her memoir, “In Full Color,” as well as speaking engagements, soap making, doll making, and the sale of her art.

