Police Disciplined After Tasing NBA Player

(NBC NEWS) Four months after police tased and arrested Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, the public is seeing and hearing the encounter from police body cameras.

In the video Brown, who’d parked across handicapped spaces, is standing with multiple officers when one orders him to take his hands out of his pockets.

Brown is then wrestled to the ground and tased repeatedly.

“This type of behavior whether it toward a pro athlete or any other citizen has no place in our city,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The city’s police chief issued a public apology Wednesday evening.

“Our department conducted an investigation into the incident and which revealed members acted inappropriately, and those members were recently disciplined,” Chief Alfonso Morales said. “I’m sorry it escalated.”

Brown, who is planning to sue the department, posted a statement on Twitter reading in part “My experience with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody”

and promises to his part “to prevent similar incidents from happening to the minority community in the future.”

