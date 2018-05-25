Indiana middle school on lockdown after gunfire erupts

The victims were taken to local hospitals, Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten said. Their conditions were not known, but their families have been notified, he said.

“This is surreal,” Chad Lancaster, who has an eighth-grade daughter and sixth-grade son at the middle school, told the Indianapolis Star. “This happens in high school, not here.”

Meanwhile, nearby Noblesville High School was also placed on lockdown for about an hour after police received what Jowitt called a “communicated threat” that they are now investigating.

It came as panicked middle school parents were rushing to the high school to pick up their kids, who had been bused there.

“They let some parents in and then they locked down the school,” one mom, who was forced to wait an hour before she could collect her daughter, told local NBC affiliate WTHR.

The shooting, which occurred about 20 miles north of Indianapolis and has more than 1,300 pupils, was reported at 9:06 a.m., Jowitt said.

Police were expected to release more details about the ongoing investigation later Friday at 2 p.m. Both the FBI and ATF were on the scene, Jowitt said.

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

The latest school shooting happened just a week after 10 people were killed will at Santa Fe High School outside of Houston, Texas. A 17-year-old student has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

This is breaking news story, please check back for updates.