Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case

The charges stem from an investigation of sexual abuse conducted by police and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Three sources familiar with the investigation said the charges would include allegations made by two women.

Members of the entertainment industry and Weinstein accusers reacted on social media to the news, including outspoken actress and activist Rose McGowan.

- Advertisement -

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.” McGowan said on Instagram.

Asia Argento, who recently gave a searing speech at the Cannes Film Festival about the industry’s complicity in the culture of sexual assault in Hollywood reacted with a simple “BOOM” on Twitter.

News of the expected charges was first reported by the New York Daily News.

Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment. Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.