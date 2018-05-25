Deputies looking for two men who robbed Macon store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is looking for two men who robbed Sprint Foods Friday morning.

Deputies say it happened at the store on Rocky Creek Road just after 6:00 a.m. The two men approached the store owner as he was entering the closed store and forced him inside. One of the robbers had a gun and demanded money. Once they got the money, they left.

- Advertisement -

No one was injured.

One robber was covered his face and was wearing a red “Georgia Bulldog” pullover, with a ‘G’ on it. He was also wearing black pajama pants with white stars and white “Air Jordan” shoes.

The other, also had his face covered, wore a a white sweater, black pants, and black and red “Air Jordan” shoes.

Related Article: Bibb County Deputies searching for missing man

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.