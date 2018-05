MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There will be no access to the Ocmulgee River from now until its safe. Macon-Bibb County says its closing the area including the ramps in Amerson River Park and at Spring Street.

The Parks and Beautification Department decided to close the area because of how fast the river is flowing. The decision was made after officials talked with the Department of Natural Resources.

The parks are still open while officials monitor river levels.