Monroe County roads washed away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Heavy, pounding, relentless rains are causing big problems in Monroe County.

Edwards Road in the East Central part of Monroe County is closed.

This morning heavy rains washed away a huge section of the dirt road.

Three other roads have been blocked off as well. Officials are worried saying the entire situation may get a lot worse. People that live near Edwards Road aren’t stranded. They can use Hihgway 83 or Ponder Trammel Road to get around the road closure. Some power outages and downed trees have been reported as well.