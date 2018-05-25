Four people arrested in rash of vehicle thefts in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Deputies in Laurens County say they’ve arrested suspects involved in a rash of stolen vehicles in the Holly Hills area.

The Sheriff’s Office says over the past few days, a number of vehicles were stolen and multiple vehicles were also broken into, from that community. Deputies say one vehicle was affected in the Lovett area.

Deputies arrested four people, 18-year-old Tyerion Kevonte Carey, 19-year-old Gregory Bernard Cuyler , 17-year-old Ty-Jerion Walker, and 19-year-old Desmond Hunley. One suspect is still on the run.

Two of the suspects were arrested after they were found inside one of the vehicles near the courthouse. Deputies say the suspects, in that vehicle, drove into an apartment complex after noticing they were being followed. The suspects then jumped out of the car, causing it to hit a parked car. They were arrested moments later.

The Sheriff’s Office says they put up surveillance after a tip led them to where one of the stolen vehicles was spotted. Deputies say during the night, they followed that vehicle until it made a stop at a convenience store. Three suspects started running after deputies say they surrounded the vehicle. Two of the three suspects were arrested.

The Dublin Police Department assisted deputies with the incidents Thursday night.

If you have more information, call 478-272-1522.