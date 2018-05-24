South Macon residents show excitement for new rec center

South Macon Bibb Recreational Center opens its doors to the public, Saturday at 10 a.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – People in South Macon will soon have a new place to go exercise. This facility is one more ‘step’ towards economic growth.

“I moved here in ’75. There were cotton fields, were peanut fields, and there were pecan orchards,” Janice Simpson Pluckett said.

South Macon has been home to Pluckett for over four decades.

“Kind of feel like, South Bibb County is a paradise that is forgotten,” she said.

But now, the spot light is on this community.

“South Bibb County, it always seemed like we came up short when recreation needs appear. We were forced to go into the city to play ball, to exercise, or to do anything,” District 7 Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said.

South Macon Bibb Recreational Center opens its doors Saturday. It’s a$7.4-million one stop shop for recreational needs.

“This will be one, I guarantee there’s not another one like it in the state of Georgia,” Shepherd said.

It will be home to studios for classes, an eight lane pool, basketball courts and baseball fields. Shepherd says the rec will be an attraction for tournaments.

“Teams coming from all over to compete,” he said.

Macon Bibb County Director of Recreation Robert Walker says there’s a lot of development happening in the area.

“It’s going to be a lot of people in this area and to be able to offer recreational activities to them because a lot of people are going to be moving here. That’s positive for our rec department,” Walker said.

Other residents and Pluckett say with Amazon coming, remodeling of schools and the rec, South Macon is keeping up with the times.

“If we stick with the old things, we’re not going to be in the progress that’s going on and so it’s a good change. It’s kind of sad to see all the things that were here go, but that’s a sign of progress,” Pluckett said.

The sign of progress, a brand new health facility, many say will be worth every penny.

Doors open Saturday at 10 a.m. Walker says they have 12 positions to fill.

To apply: http://www.maconbibb.us/

Or head to City Hall and go to the human resources department.