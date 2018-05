- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two puppies Titan and Sol share our Dog of the Week honors.

Regenia Brabham, from Critical Care for Animal Angels said, Titan and Sol are almost old enough to be adopted.

Brabham told us the two puppies are probably Labrador-Pitbull mixes. They are puppies so Brabham said they will need to be trained.

Brabham told us both have had two rounds of shots. Watch the full interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.