Cat of the Week: Red

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Red!

Red is about six months old. While still considered a kitten, he is not as wild as some of the other cats at Kitty City Cat Rescue.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Red loves playing with toys and other cats. He would pair well with a family that has kids – young or old.

Red is a happy and healthy kitty, but not all cats that come to Kitty City Cat Rescue are as lucky. The rescue center is taking donations in support of the cats that need medical treatment.

For more information about how to adopt or donate, stop by Kitty City Cat Rescue located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.