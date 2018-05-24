Board of elections to vote on holding district 1 commission runoff in June

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -UPDATE: The Bibb County Board of Elections will vote on holding the special election runoff June 19th, instead of July 24th.

Kaplan says the board heard back from the Secretary of State’s office and got approval to hold the special election before July, since it was a separate. Now, the board will have the final vote.

The vote will take place Friday May 25 at 5:45 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office.

The Bibb County board of elections is trying to get clarification if the special election runoff can be held 28 days after the general election.

Board member, Mike Kaplan, says the board is waiting to hear back from the Secretary of State’s office to see if the runoff can happen before July 24th.

The special election for the Macon-Bibb County Commission District 1 seat is expected go to a runoff between Valerie Wynn and Lynn Wood.

Both candidates were disappointed after learning the commission seat would be empty when commissioners pass the 2019 budget. If the runoff can be held in 28 days, the seat could be filled before the budget vote happens.

Kaplan says the board should hear back from the Secretary of State’s office by the end of the day.

