Baby found dead in Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents found their 2-month-old baby unresponsive Thursday morning, according to Bibb County coroner deputy, Ronnie Miley.

Bibb County deputies responded to the home on Cochran Avenue around 7:00 a.m.

The baby, Deshaun Thomas, was pronounced dead.

Lt. Sean DeFoe says it is possible the baby died from natural causes, but it is routine for the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Miley says the body was taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

Check back for more updates.