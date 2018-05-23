Wynn, Wood will have runoff to fill vacant Macon-Bibb Commission seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County District 1 residents will not have representation when the county commission passes the 2019 budget. The race to fill the district 1 commission seat will go into a runoff.

Valerie Wynn and Lynn Wood will have a runoff July 24th, since neither got the majority vote, being 50% plus 1.

“We wanted to have a commissioner at the seat, at the table during budget discussions and the budget vote,” said Wynn.

“We just will not have representation come June for the budget and voting no to the 3.7 mill increase,” said Wood.

After much back and forth, the Board of elections added the district 1 race on the ballot just a few weeks before elections. District 1 residents pushed for the race since Gary Bechtel vacated the seat in March.

“I’m still going to attend the commission meetings and the committee meetings as I’ve been doing for the past two months to make sure I understand what we’re doing and see what’s happening,” said Wynn.

“Coming up here now, we’ve got to really pay attention in June, pay attention in upcoming votes and see what’s going on,” said Wynn.

Both Wood and Lynn say they want to help their community and get the county out of its financial struggles.

“I was born and raised here in Macon,” said Wood. “We had a roundabout figure of about 100,000 residents. We’re down to about 90,000 so, bringing in jobs, is imperative and that will bring in more residents.”

Which Lynn says will bring in more money.

“We need to look at something that also offsets that on the expense and expenditure side and things that come to mind are the pensions, healthcare plan,” said Wynn.

Wynn thinks the county needs to trade pension plans for 401K’s.

Both candidates will have to sit back and wait while the county commission makes tough decisions for the 2019 budget. In July, they hope they can bring their ideas to the table for the next two and a half years.