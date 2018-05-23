Tropics heat up as rain stays in the forecast

Good Evening,

After another rainy day in Middle Georgia, we are still looking at a soggy end to the week.

Through the next few days low pressure will continue to shuttle in tropical moisture, that will not only keep it muggy in Middle Georgia, but also bring the risk for tropical downpours in any showers/storms that pop up in the next few days.



If the mere presence of these storms and the tropical air mass wasn’t already enough, we are now adding in a more imminent threat of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has increased this probability to 70% chance of formation within the next 5 days.



At this point there are a few ways that system could make landfall from the gulf, but all of them result in very heavy rainfall for most of the south.



We will continue to track this storm as we head closer to the weekend, but if you are planning on taking the holiday weekend off, just know the rain will be ALL over the southeast.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves