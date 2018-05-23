Flash Flood Watch issued for Middle Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Middle Georgia from now through Thursday morning. A tropical air mass over the area is interacting with an area of low pressure that could bring very heavy localized rainfall to parts of Middle Georgia, that are already relatively saturated from earlier rain.

There is potential for some areas to receive an additional 4 to 6″ of rain in a short period of time. This could cause street flooding as well as flash flooding of creeks and streams. Always remember to be cautious around potentially flooded roadways. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”