Fireworks erupt at Capitol Hill hearing on Olympics sex abuse

“Did you ever do background checks?” Carter asked.

“I was not there so I can’t answer that,” Perry replied, drawing ire from Carter.

- Advertisement -

“This is ridiculous,” he complained.

Other committee members focused on the inconsistency in policies surrounding abuse among the 48 Olympic sports — on background checks, tracking abuse complaints, and public notification of discipline. For instance, only 18 publish lists of banned coaches — although Lyons said the USOC was working to mandate publication across all national governing boards.

There was also concern over whether SafeSport, up and running since 2017, can handle the workload.

A year ago, SafeSport was getting 20-30 complaints a month; now it’s getting that many per week, said Shellie Pfohl, the center’s president. But SafeSport has only 13 internal and external investigators, and Pfohl said it needs more funding.

Perry said USA Gymnastics does not have complete data on abuse complaints in the past but opened 275 cases between January and April and referred 78 of them to an outside investigative body.

I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar. I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar.

Ahead of the hearing, some of the witnesses were busy making changes they could tout on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. Olympic Committee, which has been accused of lax oversight of the sports federations under its umbrella, hired a former FBI official as its senior director of athlete safety this week. And on the eve of the hearing, it announced $1.3 million in funding for victim counseling.

Last week, Perry abruptly fired the head of the USA Gymnastics women’s program, Rhonda Faehn, while she was running a national training camp. Even those who had called for Faehn’s ouster, angered that she did not immediately report abuse allegations against Nassar to police, said the handling of her dismissal was ham-fisted.

Perry gave no explanation for Faehn’s removal, and at least five other USA Gymnastics staffers were let go in what the organization called a restructuring that mystified some fans and athletes.

And just minutes before the hearing started, USAG announced changes to the structure of its board, adding more independent members.

Although the Nassar case captured the public’s attention, the issue of sex abuse in amateur sports transcends gymnastics.

Just this Tuesday, a 2012 Olympic swimmer, Ariana Kukors, sued USA Swimming, accusing the organization of covering up alleged abuse by her former coach — who denies wrongdoing.

Two weeks ago, four women who were on the U.S. taekwondo team filed a federal lawsuit claiming they were forced to train with two brothers, a coach and an athlete, who had been accused of sexual abuse since 2006.

A top volleyball coach was sued in March and accused of raping six girls starting in 1981. Rick Butler, who has denied abusing anyone, was banned from the sport in 1995 but partially reinstated five years later.