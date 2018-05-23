Boil Water Advisory issued for Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Hawkinsville is advising some of its residents to boil their water before using it.

The city says a water main break near Industrial Boulevard caused either low water pressure or no water at all for some customers.

- Advertisement -

City officials say the backflow of water when this happens could be a potential health hazard.

The areas affected include Industrial Boulevard at Hollingsworth and Vose to Sixth Street towards Knotty Pine Drive. Pineywood Drive, James Rullo Street, and Risby Street are also affected.

The city says residents within this area should boil their water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

Related Article: Residents without water after huge water main break in East Macon

Although the repair to the water main break is complete, city officials say residents should boil their water until they are notified by the their drinking water utility.