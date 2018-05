MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tattnall Square Trojans are the GHSA Class A Private state champions for the second time in three seasons.

Tattnall (33-4) swept Prince Avenue at Mercer’s OrthoGeorgia Park Tuesday, winning Game 1 11-0 in just six innings before taking Game 2 5-2.

The Trojans scored 10 runs in the sixth inning of Game 1. Luke Laskey pitched six scoreless innings.

Weather delayed the start of Game 2 by an hour and a half.