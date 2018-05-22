Rutland High School plans to honor student killed in crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Rutland High School student killed in a crash will be honored at graduation this week.

Heather Harrod died back in September.

She died following a car accident on I-475 and I-75. Investigators say, her Toyota Solara was going north when she lost control and it crashed. According to a report, the cause of the crash was never determined in the investigation.

Stephanie Hartley, with the Bibb County School District says, Harrod’s older sister, Hayley, will line up with the class of 2018 and accept Heather’s diploma.

The stage is familiar to Hayley who graduated from the same school in 2016.

Saturday’s ceremony starts at 3 PM.