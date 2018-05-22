Polls open for primary election in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Candidates are hoping you will choose them in several races that are underway right now in Georgia.

Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM. Some polls in Macon-Bibb County have been moved or have a new name.

Some of the big races on the ballot include the Dem/Rep race for Governor, Dem/Rep race for Lt. Governor, Dem/Rep race for Secretary of State, and the Middle Georgia T-SPLOST.

Other races on the ballot include:

(D) State House 143

Macon Water Authority, District 1

(D) State House 142

Houston BOE, Post 6

Bibb Commission, District 1

Bibb BOE, Post 8

Bibb Civil Court Judge

(R) State House 144

(D) State House 144

(R) State House 141

You’ll need a government-issued ID before you can cast your ballot.

Here’s a link to the Georgia My Voter Page.