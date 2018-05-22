Polls open for primary election in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Candidates are hoping you will choose them in several races that are underway right now in Georgia.
Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM. Some polls in Macon-Bibb County have been moved or have a new name.
Some of the big races on the ballot include the Dem/Rep race for Governor, Dem/Rep race for Lt. Governor, Dem/Rep race for Secretary of State, and the Middle Georgia T-SPLOST.
Other races on the ballot include:
Macon Water Authority, District 1
You’ll need a government-issued ID before you can cast your ballot.
Here’s a link to the Georgia My Voter Page.