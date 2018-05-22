Macon Bacon holding National Anthem auditions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon is getting ready to choose the person who will sing the National Anthem at its first home game.

The team is holding auditions Saturday. One lucky person will get to sing the Star Spangled Banner before the team takes on the Lexington Blowfish at Luther Williams Field. That game is set for June 1st.

60 people are auditioning for the chance to sing the National Anthem throughout the summer. The team says audition slots filled to capacity within 72 hours of announcing the tryouts.

Ashley and Tony Doolin from 100.9 The Creek will join the The Bacon in judging the contestants this weekend.