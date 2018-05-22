Discover Middle Georgia: Old Governor’s Mansion

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville has deep roots in the state of Georgia, serving as the State Capitol during the Civil War.

Though the Capitol location has changed, visitors can still see the sites where history was made over 150 years ago.

Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion was the home of Georgia’s governors from 1839-1868. It was used as the executive residence for 33 years.

Its history dates back to the Antebellum South, Civil War and reconstruction following the war.

Noted governors George Crawford, Howell Cobb and Joseph E. Brown lived in the mansion during their terms.

General William T. Sherman claimed the mansion as a “prize” on his March to the Sea and even headquartered in the house.

Today, it is a national historic landmark and an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

Matthew S. Davis, Director of Historic Museums at Georgia College and State University, encourages people to visit the mansion “if this is a period of history that is of interest to you” or if you want to “learn a little more about life in our area or the state of Georgia as a whole.”

