Ceremony planned for new recreation center in South Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We’re getting closer to the official opening of the South Macon-Bibb Recreation Center.

The new facility, located on Houston Road, will open to the public Saturday, May 26.

Ahead of that day, Macon-Bibb County leaders are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony.

That event is set for Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

In a news release, District 7 Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said that the facility will be beneficial to the community.

“This is a project that South Bibb has been hoping and asking for, and it’s one they deserve. It will improve the health and quality of life for this area and the entire county, and I want to thank them for working with us the past several years to make it a reality,” Shepherd said.

The new recreation center was paid for by the voter-approved SPLOST or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. It cost nearly $7.4 million to bring the facility to the area.

During the summer, the center will be open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Its pool hours for the summer will be Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 – 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.