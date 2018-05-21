West Laurens County High School wrestling coach accused of rape found dead

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A West Laurens County High School wrestling coach was found dead at his home Monday afternoon.

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says Michael Slaughter was under investigation for possible sexual contact between a student while not on school property.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Eastman office joined in on the investigation.

On Monday, the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Slaughter for rape and sexual assault with supervisory or disciplinary authority. The sheriff’s office contacted Slaughter and he agreed to come to the LCSO.

Shortly after the phone call, deputies arrived at Slaughter’s home. Sheriff Dean says there was no other contact with Slaughter other than that phone call.

With a search warrant, deputies found Slaughter dead at his home.

The GBI is currently investigating the death.