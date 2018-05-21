Unstable weather pattern continues this week in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The end of May will be soggy as an unstable weather pattern continues to effect Middle Georgia.

Last week, a low pressure system in the Gulf spun up a lot of moisture across the southeast resulting in rain chances every day.

Moisture is still hanging over the region, and the pattern doesn’t look likely to change anytime soon.

Moisture in the atmosphere and daytime heating from the sun will aid in the development of rain and storms especially during the afternoon-evening hours.

Some locations in Middle Georgia could pick up close to an inch (on the higher end) of rain through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals, however, will probably be higher through the end of the week, considering the fact that there’s a chance for rain daily.

Due to cloud cover and rain, temperatures will stay below average (86-87 degrees) for the week.

