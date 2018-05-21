Man rams car into restaurant, killing 2 family members, police say

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger held back tears as he confirmed her death at a news conference later Sunday.

“Tragic loss of life,” he said. “All I’d ask are for the people to keep the family in your prayers, and also the sheriff’s office, because we’re suffering a little bit right now.”

- Advertisement -

It was Katelyn who had organized the lunch, the pastor said — a way to “just have a good time with her dad” and the rest of the family.

Katelyn’s fiancé, Alex Burns, a police officer, was sitting next to her at the table, Rammell said. He and his parents, who were also eating with them, were uninjured.

Those injured are Self’s wife, Diane, who was in critical but stable condition, and Self’s son, Josh, a Gaston County police officer. He who also in critical but stable condition. The 13-year-old daughter of Josh and Amanda Self was released from the hospital, officials said.

Police don’t yet have a motive for the crash.

In the past couple of months, Self had stopped working, and divulged to friends and family that he felt like he was sliding deeper and deeper into depression, Rammell said. Self had asked Rammell to take away his guns from him, the pastor said, which he did.

In the last few days, “it went from bad to really bad,” Rammell added. He said he had spoken with Self on Saturday afternoon and texted with him and feared he might commit suicide, but was unsure how to help him.

“At the end of the day, we were all unable to help our friend,” he said, “and the result was his mental health carried him to an act that the Roger Self we all knew would have, without a doubt, called insane and evil.”