Macon-Bibb commissioners want forensic audit done

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is looking at a 16 million dollar deficit in 2019. Commissioners Joe Allen and Elaine Lucas are calling for an audit that goes beyond the numbers and dives deep into exactly where money is going. But experts say a “forensic audit” could take two years before it ever begins. And many believe it would cost 250,000 to complete. Watch commissioner Joe Allen answer tough question from 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson on 41Today.