Germs in hotel pools

(NBC NEWS) – You may want to reconsider taking a swim at a hotel.

The Centers for Disease Control says one-third of recreational waterborne infections are inked to hotel pools or hot tubs.

Cryptobacteria causes the majority of these outbreaks and illnesses. The parasite is spread by swallowing water contaminated with feces and it can survive in chlorinated pools for up to 10 days.

Experts suggest checking the inspection scores of hotel pools.

They say it’s also important to protect yourself and others by avoiding the pool if you have been sick with diarrhea.