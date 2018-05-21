Future abortion clinic sparks protest downtown

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning agreed to allowing Summit Medical Associates have an office downtown.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The possibility of an abortion clinic opening downtown Macon, brought out dozens of protesters. Currently, the nearest clinic is in Atlanta.

The Macon Medical Center, was once a place where you can go for urgent care, is now at the center of controversy. Dozens gathered to express their anger to try and stop it from becoming an abortion clinic.

“It’s just an evil we don’t want in our city,” St. Maximilian Kolbe Center for Life Director Ann Beall said.

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commissioners gave the ‘green light’ to bring Summit Medical Associates in to the old Macon Medical Center.

Beall, who helped organize the protest, says she hopes protesting will appeal the city’s decision.

“Found out on Tuesday [that] Planning and Zoning had agreed to let an abortion company open a facility here,” she said.

Summit owns clinics in Atlanta and Detroit. Their website indicates they offer family planning services, including abortion. Women up to six months pregnant can get an abortion at Summit.

“Babies are viable at 24 weeks, so that’s killing a human being,” Beall said.

Judy Pallas and Dee Votary agree, and say life is too precious.

“There are so many women that want to be able to adopt, but so many lives are just tossed away,” Pallas said.

“Who knows, if we haven’t killed the person with the cure for cancer or Alzheimer’s. You just don’t know,” Votary said.

41NBC reached out to Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning for comment, but they haven’t gotten back to us. We also tried getting a statement from Summit Medical Associates, but they have not replied either.

There is no word yet, on when the clinic will open.